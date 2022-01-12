1 dead following early-morning fire in Nashua that destroyed mobile home

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NASHUA, NH – One person is dead following a mobile home fire early Wednesday on Mercury Lane.

Crews were dispatched just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 for a report of fire at 21 Mercury Lane.

Responding cres included Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 6, Ladder 3, and Engine 1 as the Rapid Intervention Team, as well as an AMR ambulance.

Engine 2 arrived to find the entire mobile home fully involved in fire, with fire coming through the roof. Firefighters quickly discovered one person deceased inside the mobile home. Companies stretched three 1¾-inch hose lines to extinguish the fire and cool down two residential propane tanks in the rear of the building. Firefighters had to deal with freezing temperatures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both Nashua and state fire marshal’s offices.

Mutual aid was provided by Londonderry Fire, which covered for the Amherst Street fire station.)