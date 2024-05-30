1 dead, 5 injured in two-vehicle crash at Tarrytown Road and Massabesic Street

MANCHESTER, NH – One person has died and five others were transported to local hospitals following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

According to an incident report issued by Manchester Fire Battalion Chief Josh Guay, first-responders were dispatched at 11:09 a.m. to the intersection of Massabesic Street and Tarrytown Road for the report of an accident with possible entrapment. Engine 8 arrived first and confirmed that there were two vehicles involved and a total of six people involved – one person did not survive, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A trauma team activation was requested from Elliot Hospital and two additional ambulances were called along with a paramedic unt. Crews used hydraulic tools to free patients from one of the vehicles. Three people were transported to the Elliot and two patients were transported to CMC, said Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, who commended his firefighters for the job they have been doing responding to several serious crashes in the recent weeks.

“I’m proud of our members who responded to this incident today – they did a professional job under tough conditions,” Cashin said. “These calls are never easy – and the members of Manchester Fire Department handled it professionally – and not only this, but other recent calls.”

Manchester fire personnel also assisted with patient care during transport to the hospitals following Thursday’s crash.

On Wednesday night a motorcyclist was killed on Willow Street and two people were killed, also in a motorcycle accident on Willow Street on May 17. Firefighters also responded to a car into a building on Cedar Street earlier this week that caused a gas leak.

Cashin said that while there are no common threads to accidents such as these, it is a good time to remind the public to use caution any time they are driving.

“Just as a matter of general awareness, please use caution while driving. We’ve seen an uptick in accidents lately, so just be aware of your surroundings at all times and always drive defensively,” Cashin said.

While most accidents that happen on city streets are fairly low-impact, Thursday’s accident is a sobering reminder that any accident can be deadly.