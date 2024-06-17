1 dead, 1 injured in Goffstown house fire

GOFFSTOWN, NH – One person is dead and another person injured after an early-morning fire on Sonny Avenue.

Initial reports came in at 12:18 a.m. of smoke in the home at 19 Sonny Ave. and a victim trapped on the second floor. When Goffstown firefighters arrived on scene, they were met with the trapped victim calling to them from the second story window, a smoke condition on the exterior of the building, and visible fire on the first floor. When firefighters made entry into the home, they discovered a victim inside. The victim was removed from the home where resuscitation attempts were made but were unsuccessful.

Positive identification of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy that will take place at the NH State Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord, NH, on June 19, 2024.

The investigation into the origin & cause of the fire is active and ongoing by members of the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Goffstown Fire and Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

State Fire Marshal Toomey would like to remind all citizens of the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home. In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, immediately exit your home and call 9-1-1. Keep exits clear and accessible at all times and have a home fire escape plan. If you have any questions about fire safety in your home, please contact your local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office.