$1.9M in Healthy Homes Production Grants now available for qualifying property owners

MANCHESTER, NH – Thanks to a strong partnership with federal counterparts, the City of Manchester is encouraging residents to apply for $1.9 million in newly available funds to support Manchester property owners and ensure residences throughout the City are safe from hazards.

This comes after this spring, the City of Manchester was awarded a $1.9 million Healthy Homes Production Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to identify and mitigate health and safety hazards in the homes of low-income families. HUD awarded over $38 million to 23 grantees in 17 states across the country.

“Our City is committed to building on our strong relationships with federal, local and community partners to support Manchester property owners and residents in ensuring we have safe buildings throughout our communities,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This $1.9 million in funding from our federal partners at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Healthy Homes Production Grant Program will provide additional much-needed resources for property owners and help continue to make our City a safer place for all. I encourage Manchester property owners that qualify to apply to receive assistance under this program.”

Much of Manchester’s affordable housing stock was built more than 50 years ago, and many of the affordable housing options are in need of rehabilitation, renovation or lead based paint hazard mitigation.

During the next 45 months, the City of Manchester will perform healthy homes interventions in approximately 100 units of housing. Healthy Homes interventions may include: addressing deficient electrical systems, repairs/upgrades to plumbing, heating and ventilation systems; integrated pest management; mold remediation; Radon mitigation; Asbestos testing and removal.

Additionally, these funds can go towards some ADA upgrades for increased accessibility for properties, and 100 units in the City will benefit from up to $11,000 per unit, a minimum of 10% of the amount will be from a required property owner match, to protect families and children by eliminating significant home health and other safety hazards. Property owners who participate in this program will receive assistance in the form of a three-year 0% interest forgivable loan. A three-year compliance period will follow after completion of each project, and upon meeting the requirements of this compliance period, the loan will be forgiven.

These grant funds will also be utilized to provide RRP Certification scholarships to 50 individuals who are interested in becoming RRP Certified. This will help increase the RRP-certified workforce capacity to support the work of the Healthy Homes Production Grant as well as increase the knowledge base to ensure a comprehensive Healthy Homes approach to remediation and renovation within our community.

In order to receive assistance under this program, property owners must be an owner of a single-family residential structure(s) or a multi-family residential structure(s) within the City of Manchester and must have persons 62 years or older and/or persons with disabilities and/or a child under 6 years old residing or visiting in the property. Income must not exceed 80% of the low/moderate income guidelines.

To apply, please visit https://www.leadsafemanchester .com/ or email healthyhomes@manchesternh.gov for more information.