$1.26 Million Raised: Joyce Craig Announces Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Fundraising Record

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Joyce Craig announced raising more than $1.26 million for her campaign, a record for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate by the December filing period deadline. Joyce now has nearly $1 million cash-on-hand.

“I’m grateful for the immense support we have received from hardworking Granite Staters who recognize that we can build a New Hampshire where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. This report builds on the incredible momentum for our campaign,” said Joyce Craig. “I know what it takes to win a tough election and I’m the only candidate with the critical experience flipping a seat from red-to-blue. To support hardworking families, defend public education, and protect access to abortion we need a proven candidate who has delivered real results for Granite Staters.”

Joyce Craig’s December Fundraising Deadline By the Numbers:

Raised more than $1,260,000 in this campaign, including over $900,000 since the previous June 6 report

$968k cash-on-hand, a nearly $300,000 advantage in the Democratic primary for Governor

More than 3,800 contributions, over 81% of contributions from New Hampshire donors

68% of contributions were $100 or less

Contributions from all 10 New Hampshire counties

Since launching her campaign in July, Joyce Craig has earned the support of the New Hampshire Building Trades Council, Teamsters Local 633, IBEW 490, Nashua Teachers’ Union, Painters (IUPAT DC 35), and Carpenters (NASRCC). Joyce has also earned the endorsements of more than 500 current and former elected officials, educators, community and business leaders including Governor John Lynch, Senators Lou D’Allesandro, Debra Altschiller, Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, and David Watters, Former Senators Tom Sherman, Molly Kelly, Martha Fuller Clark, and Jon Morgan, former Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern, and community and business leaders Gary Hirshberg, Paul LeBlanc, and Tanna Clews.