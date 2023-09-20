$1.1M for federal ‘Diaper Distribution’ pilot program on its way to NH

WASHINGTON. D.C. – Community Action Partnership of NH will receive more than $1.1 million in federal funding to provide NH parents with diapers and connect them to additional resources to support their families. New Hampshire is part of the third cohort of grant recipients for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Diaper Distribution Pilot program.

Diapers can be prohibitively expensive for parents; if a person is making the federal minimum wage, diapers can cost 8% of his or her income. Children can get rashes or infections if their diapers aren’t changed when they need to be. A lack of available diapers can harm families economically as well; often, daycare requires parents to provide diapers, so not having a diaper can lead to missed work or school.

“Every new parent knows how much of a necessity a constant supply of diapers are – yet we know that this can be a real financial burden for families,” said Senator Hassan. “I am excited that New Hampshire will now be part of the Diaper Distribution Pilot program, getting more families the diapers that they need while also connecting them to additional services and support to help them thrive.”

“Parents know all too well how expensive diapers can be and this is often an enormous expense for many working families,” said Senator Shaheen. “It’s important that we help new families secure the supplies they need to raise happy and healthy kids, which is why New Hampshire’s participation in the Diaper Distribution Pilot Program will not only alleviate this financial burden on families in need, but will expand access to other critical support services. I look forward to seeing its positive impact on Granite State children and families.”

“As a mother of two, I know firsthand how important and how expensive buying diapers can be for families with young children,” said Congresswoman Kuster. “I’m thrilled to see the Diaper Distribution Pilot Program heading to New Hampshire to help lift families up, connect them with resources and support systems, and ensure they have access to diapers and other essential supplies. I will continue fighting to ensure every child, parent, and caregiver in New Hampshire has the support they need to thrive.”

“When Granite State families struggle to secure basic necessities for their children, it hurts their health, well-being, and self-sufficiency. Expanding diaper distribution services in New Hampshire will help families meet their needs and stay ahead,” said Congressman Pappas.

Senator Hassan has led efforts to help parents and young children thrive. In an effort to improve maternal health care in New Hampshire, Senator Hassan supported a measure, which is now law, that enabled states including New Hampshire to permanently provide a full year of postpartum coverage for mothers on Medicaid. Additionally, at the end of last year, Senator Hassan’s bipartisan bill to improve mental health for new mothers and address the high rate of maternal suicide became law. The TRIUMPH for New Moms Act creates a federal task force and national strategy to improve maternal mental health outcomes and expand mental health resources for new mothers. The last government funding bill also included a measure that Senator Hassan pushed for to increase funding for Child Care and Development Block grants to expand affordable childcare to more families.